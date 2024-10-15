StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Sirius XM Trading Up 7.9 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

