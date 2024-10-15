Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,425. The stock has a market cap of $661.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

