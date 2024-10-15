Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

