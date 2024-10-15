StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after buying an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,562,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 251,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 139,182 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

