STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.05 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. STP has a market cap of $86.05 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

