Substratum (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $0.12

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023789 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

