Suku Reaches Market Cap of $11.16 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Suku has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $318,741.42 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

