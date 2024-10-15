Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$52.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.04.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,868. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.2557377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

