Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $16.70. Super Hi International shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1,322 shares.

Super Hi International Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

