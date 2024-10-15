Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 2,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 43,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0319 dividend. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 8.38%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

