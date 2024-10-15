Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRO opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

