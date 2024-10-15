SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.01 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $473,608.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
