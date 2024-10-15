Swedbank AB Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.78% of Bentley Systems worth $260,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $6,999,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,032 shares of company stock worth $8,702,676. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 286,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

