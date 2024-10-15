Swedbank AB Buys 1,592,343 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $398,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.81. 2,466,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $241.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

