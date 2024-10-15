Swedbank AB Has $311.96 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.86% of Royalty Pharma worth $311,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 703,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,948 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 957,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

