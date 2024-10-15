Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,639 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $358,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,718,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,257,324. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

