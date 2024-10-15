Swedbank AB Sells 186,315 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186,315 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $282,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

