Swedbank AB Sells 483 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in F5 were worth $155,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,575,855 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. The stock had a trading volume of 243,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $224.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

