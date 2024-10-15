SWS Partners Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SWS Partners decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 2,448,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

