SWS Partners Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 370,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 116,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,840. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

