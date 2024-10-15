SWS Partners Has $912,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Xylem stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. 494,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

