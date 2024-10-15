SWS Partners Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SWS Partners cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.27. The stock had a trading volume of 652,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,966. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.64 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.28 and a 200 day moving average of $252.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

