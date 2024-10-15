SWS Partners Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SWS Partners cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.9% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

ORCL traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a market cap of $482.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

