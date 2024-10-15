Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in September

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Syensqo Stock Performance
Shares of SHBBF stock remained flat at $103.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $103.01.
Syensqo Company Profile
