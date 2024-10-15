Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in September

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

Shares of SHBBF stock remained flat at $103.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $103.01.

Syensqo Company Profile

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

