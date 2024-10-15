Taylor Gray Sells 10,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.81, for a total value of C$108,100.00.

Taylor Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Taylor Gray sold 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$12,183.60.

Sylogist Trading Down 1.4 %

SYZ stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.88. 114,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sylogist Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,088.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Sylogist in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.96.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

