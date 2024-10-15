Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

TECK traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 1,863,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,405. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.