Tectum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $917,874.01 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Tectum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for $10.91 or 0.00016634 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $82.92 million and $917,874.01 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

