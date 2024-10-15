Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dining Out, Cashing In: 2 Restaurant Stocks Leading the Pack
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.