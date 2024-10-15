Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $10.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after acquiring an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 321,789 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 214,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

