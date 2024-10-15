Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.57. 62,694,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,033,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

