Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $217.12 and last traded at $218.29. Approximately 30,501,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 94,872,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.16.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average of $204.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

