Tesla’s (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.72.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.16 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.