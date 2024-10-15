Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $208.66 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

