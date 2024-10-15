The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 506.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BKGFF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $66.74.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.