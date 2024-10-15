The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

