The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
GLU stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.92.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
