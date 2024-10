The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

GLU stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

