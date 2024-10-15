The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.
