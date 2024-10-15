The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $150.35. 21,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $150.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

