The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1,327.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.75. 282,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $120.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

