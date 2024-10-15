The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

