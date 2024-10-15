The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Short Interest Update

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MHTUF stock remained flat at $6.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

