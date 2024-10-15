The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $228,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $172.64 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

