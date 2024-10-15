The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Update

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,396.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 43.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 398,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 37.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 79,957 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on COCO

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.6 %

COCO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 158,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,399. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.