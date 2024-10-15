The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,696. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

