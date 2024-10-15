Thomasville National Bank Has $318,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

