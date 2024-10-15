Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $239.47 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02415834 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $10,413,381.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

