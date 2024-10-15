Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $140.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.64.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

