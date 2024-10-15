Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,891 Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.45% of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OGIG stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.57.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

