Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.