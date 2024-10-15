Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $553.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.80 and its 200 day moving average is $545.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

